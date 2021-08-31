Bank of America Increases XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $61.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
XPEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.
XPEV stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a PE ratio of -25.15. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in XPeng by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 232.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
