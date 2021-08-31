Bank of America Increases XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $61.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

XPEV stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a PE ratio of -25.15. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in XPeng by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 232.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

