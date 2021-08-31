Credit Suisse Group Cuts The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $125.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SJM. Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.83. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

