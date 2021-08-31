Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $45.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Gap from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.32.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The Gap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.