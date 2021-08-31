Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Shares of DG opened at $225.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day moving average is $211.54. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

