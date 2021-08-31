Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

