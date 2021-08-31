Cormark Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

TD opened at $65.65 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

