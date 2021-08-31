FY2024 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $15.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $320.55 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $208.19 and a 1-year high of $326.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477 over the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

