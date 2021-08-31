Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Dorman Products stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $81.55 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

