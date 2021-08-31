Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,550

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,474 ($19.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,756.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

