Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

