Critical Survey: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mogo and Orange County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $33.03 million 11.52 -$10.04 million ($0.30) -18.03 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.17 $11.10 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mogo and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo currently has a consensus price target of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 119.96%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo 10.57% -23.47% -11.85% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Mogo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

