Reviewing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Clarivate alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Clarivate and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clarivate presently has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.30%. Phunware has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 112.26%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Clarivate.

Volatility and Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.05, meaning that its share price is 1,105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -8.49% 4.53% 2.58% Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.82 -$311.87 million $0.55 45.56 Phunware $10.00 million 7.94 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.86

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clarivate beats Phunware on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.