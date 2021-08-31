Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

