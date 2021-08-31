Brady (BRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRC opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91.

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

