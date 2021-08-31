GMS (GMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.