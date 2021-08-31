Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQSP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.21.

SQSP opened at $44.89 on Friday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.31.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763,502 shares in the company, valued at $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,359 shares of company stock worth $15,097,582.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

