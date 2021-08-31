Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

