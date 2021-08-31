Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CPYYY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.76 on Friday. Centrica has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

