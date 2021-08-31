Volex’s (VLXGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volex (OTC:VLXGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC VLXGF opened at $5.34 on Friday. Volex has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Volex Company Profile

Volex Plc engages in the provision of cabling solutions for servicing consumer electronics, telecommunications, data centers, medical equipment, and the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Power Cords, Cable Assemblies, and Central. The Power Cords segment sells and manufactures electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical & electronic devices and appliances, which include laptop, computers, printers, televisions, power tools and floor cleaning equipment.

