Elekta AB (publ)’s (EKTAY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $436.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.96 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

