AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 38.0% in August

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGMH stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

