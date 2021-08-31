Short Interest in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Increases By 33.7%

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $487.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

