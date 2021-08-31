Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for REX American Resources in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the energy company will earn $6.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $84.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $507.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $116.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in REX American Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in REX American Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock worth $676,354 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

