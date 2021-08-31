Brokers Set Expectations for Membership Collective Group Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Membership Collective Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Membership Collective Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:MCG opened at $10.80 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.26.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

