Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $211.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

