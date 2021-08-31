Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.59.

IPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$19.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.91. The stock has a market cap of C$8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

