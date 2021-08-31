Comparing Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Kadmon alerts:

This table compares Kadmon and Astellas Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon -5,961.77% -260.49% -44.60% Astellas Pharma 9.66% 11.32% 6.73%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kadmon and Astellas Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon 0 0 7 0 3.00 Astellas Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kadmon currently has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 124.12%. Given Kadmon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Astellas Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Kadmon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Astellas Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Kadmon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kadmon and Astellas Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon $8.29 million 109.77 -$108.91 million ($0.67) -7.88 Astellas Pharma $11.79 billion 2.64 $1.13 billion $0.61 27.41

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Kadmon. Kadmon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astellas Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kadmon has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astellas Pharma has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The firm’s a pivotal clinical trial of KD025 is underway in chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD), as well as a Phase 2 clinical trial in systemic sclerosis. It is also developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies, specifically IL-15 containing fusion proteins, for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead I-O product candidate, KD033, is an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein. Kadmon was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases. The firm’s global brands include Prograf, Vesicare, Protopic, Harnal, and Funguard. The company was founded by Kenji Yamanouchi in April 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.