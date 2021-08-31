Analyzing Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Berkshire Grey and Velodyne Lidar, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Berkshire Grey
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Velodyne Lidar
|1
|4
|4
|0
|2.33
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Berkshire Grey and Velodyne Lidar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkshire Grey
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.65 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Velodyne Lidar
|$95.36 million
|13.43
|-$149.86 million
|($0.93)
|-7.04
Berkshire Grey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.
Profitability
This table compares Berkshire Grey and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkshire Grey
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Velodyne Lidar
|-293.18%
|-71.29%
|-57.44%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
51.3% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile
Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications. The company was founded by David S. Hall in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
