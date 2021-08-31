Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 21.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

