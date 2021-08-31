National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

National Vision stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter worth $204,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

