National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.
National Vision stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71.
In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter worth $204,000.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
