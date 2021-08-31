Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE HPE opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.
In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
