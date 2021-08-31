Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CARS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.99 million, a PE ratio of 159.52 and a beta of 2.34.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $4,634,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.