Smartsheet (SMAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SMAR opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $490,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 416,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,318,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

