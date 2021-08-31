Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.29. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $280,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,204,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 238,066 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.