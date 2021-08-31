BRP (DOOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.