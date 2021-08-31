SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $65.50 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $71.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

