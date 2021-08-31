Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Issued By Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.

RY opened at C$131.07 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$491,396.16. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 over the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

