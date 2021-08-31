The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

