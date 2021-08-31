Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $90.10 on Monday. Chewy has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,505.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

