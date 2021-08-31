Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 6.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) were up 6.5% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 17,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,056,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Specifically, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $165,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500 and sold 49,232 shares worth $594,230. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $121,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $49,923,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $25,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

