Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 31st

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:PSAGU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

