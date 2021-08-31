Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

SWIM stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $17,423,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,751,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

