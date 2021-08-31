Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $190.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates traded as high as $167.75 and last traded at $164.84, with a volume of 311391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.65.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MANH. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

