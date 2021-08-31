Absci Corp’s Quiet Period To End on August 31st (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci’s (NASDAQ:ABSI) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 31st. Absci had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Absci alerts:

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Absci has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.