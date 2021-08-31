Absci Corp’s Quiet Period To End on August 31st (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci’s (NASDAQ:ABSI) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 31st. Absci had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
NASDAQ ABSI opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Absci has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.53.
About Absci
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
