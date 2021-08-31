Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $115.48 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $14,977,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

