Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 7th (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s (NASDAQ:SWAGU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Software Acquisition Group Inc III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SWAGU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.07.

