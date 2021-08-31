FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report released on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

HPP stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

