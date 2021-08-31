Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $265.00.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.13.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.74 and its 200 day moving average is $242.81. Workday has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

