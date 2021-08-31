Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

