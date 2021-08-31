Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.33 ($46.27).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.